First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9,925.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.