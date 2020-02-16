First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Hanesbrands worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

