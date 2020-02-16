First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Loews worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 260,234 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $13,277,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $13,378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,830 shares of company stock worth $2,777,816. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

