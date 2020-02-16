First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Owens Corning by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $63.82 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.