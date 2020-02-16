First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

PB opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

