First Trust Advisors LP Sells 174,505 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Westlake Chemical worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 138,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128,166 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

WLK stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

