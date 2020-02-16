First Trust Advisors LP Sells 17,462 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Valley National Bancorp worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 72,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 575,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 238,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

