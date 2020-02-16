First Trust Advisors LP Sells 287,779 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 287,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Lazard worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lazard by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 41,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lazard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Lazard stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

