First Trust Advisors LP Sells 30,910 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,910 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of CF Industries worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

NYSE:CF opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

