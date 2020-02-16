First Trust Advisors LP Sells 33,422 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,422 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Shares of KSU opened at $173.64 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $105.63 and a 1 year high of $175.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

