First Trust Advisors LP Sells 45,497 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 195,749 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 251,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 195,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,316,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

PMT stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.