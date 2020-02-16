First Trust Advisors LP Sells 70,594 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.36.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

