First Trust Advisors LP Sells 72,494 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 597,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Capital One Financial cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

