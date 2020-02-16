First Trust Advisors LP Sells 98,028 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 155,374 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $34.36 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

