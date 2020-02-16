First Trust Advisors LP Sells 98,447 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE ABR opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

