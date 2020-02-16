Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce sales of $28.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.52 million and the highest is $28.97 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $106.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.06 million to $106.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $136.21 million, with estimates ranging from $136.05 million to $136.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Fiverr International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 384,574 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

