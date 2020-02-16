Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.26% of Foundation Building Materials worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $18.18 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

