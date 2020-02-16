Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Stock Holdings Lifted by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned about 11.85% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

