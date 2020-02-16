Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,651,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 927,625 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.59% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $874,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 98,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,576,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

FCX stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.24. 30,476,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.