FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

