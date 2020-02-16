GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 8,873 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $380.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

