GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 233.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 290.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in US Foods by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,991,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in US Foods by 37.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 472,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

