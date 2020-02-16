GAM Holding AG Buys 13,100 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.65. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

