GAM Holding AG Buys 2,990 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $294.57 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

