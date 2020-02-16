GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 434,000 SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 434,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.18% of SRC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SRC Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SRC Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SRC Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

SRCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Shares of SRCI stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

