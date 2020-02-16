GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 197.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after purchasing an additional 707,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,151,000 after purchasing an additional 373,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.21 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.