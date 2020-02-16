GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,637 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

