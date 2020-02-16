GAM Holding AG Grows Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $88.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.