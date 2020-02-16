GAM Holding AG Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

