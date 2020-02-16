GAM Holding AG Has $1.72 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 156,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $916,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.