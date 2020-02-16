GAM Holding AG Has $2.80 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Illumina by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN opened at $298.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.87. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

