GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after buying an additional 795,361 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.