GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 28.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 895,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 266,544 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $17.14.

TTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

