GAM Holding AG Invests $1.09 Million in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 337.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

GPN opened at $206.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.