GAM Holding AG Invests $1.16 Million in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.15% of William Lyon Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Lyon Homes stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

WLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

