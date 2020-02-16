GAM Holding AG Invests $1.77 Million in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of IBKC opened at $73.34 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.