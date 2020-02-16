GAM Holding AG Invests $2.40 Million in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 303,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

