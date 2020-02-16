GAM Holding AG Invests $2.78 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.