GAM Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,192 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.81% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

