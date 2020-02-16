GAM Holding AG Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $8,823,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,782 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 143,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of GWRE opened at $122.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

