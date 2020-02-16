GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 23,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Aegis began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

