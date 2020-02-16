GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Liberty Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,335,000 after buying an additional 569,470 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 214,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 813,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 618,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYK. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

