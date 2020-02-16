GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,507 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

