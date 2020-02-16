GAM Holding AG Purchases 101,800 Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.20% of Wesco Aircraft worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAIR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,439,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,900,000 after purchasing an additional 581,872 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 162,742 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAIR opened at $11.04 on Friday. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.13 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Wesco Aircraft Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

