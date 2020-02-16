GAM Holding AG Purchases 23,238 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Yum China by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $3,661,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.85 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

