GAM Holding AG Purchases 4,276 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.09% of Cubic worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 478,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,242 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cubic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cubic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,128.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUB opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUB. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

