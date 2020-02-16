GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 20,500 InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in InterXion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 138,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INXN shares. ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of INXN stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. InterXion Holding NV has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $102.66.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

