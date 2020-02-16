GAM Holding AG Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

