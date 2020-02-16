GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,435.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

