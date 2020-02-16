GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

